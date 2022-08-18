Report: Michigan retains ranking among states with high auto insurance rates

Despite a recent decline, a new report still placed Michigan among the states with the most expensive auto insurance rates.

Insure.com recently released its annual report on car insurance rates by state, and Michigan placed at No. 4 on the list.

According to the report, the national average for full coverage car insurance is $1,682 for 2022. In comparison, Michigan drivers pay an average annual premium of $2,133.

These findings indicate a decline from 2021, when Michigan ranked at No. 2 on the list. The report cites the 2019 bipartisan no-fault reform as a factor for the decline in rankings compared to other states.

“Michigan uses a unique no-fault system that has resulted in sky-high rates for years. Recent changes to their system are responsible for their drop to fourth place this year, according to the rankings,” the report said.

Erin McDonough, executive director of the Insurance Alliance of Michigan, said recent reforms have helped with the former “broken” no-fault system.

“Bipartisan auto no-fault reforms have cracked down on fraud, reined in overcharging by medical providers and have provided consumers a choice — all while continuing medically necessary care and offering the highest personal injury protection coverage in the nation,” McDonough said.

McDonough also noted the $400 refunds received by 7 million Michigan drivers this past spring as an indication of the reforms’ benefits.

Under the bipartisan auto no-fault reforms, insurance companies were required to reduce statewide average personal injury protection (PIP) medical premiums for eight years, which contributed to the savings, according to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

States with a higher ranking than Michigan on the recent Insure.com list are Florida, Louisiana and Delaware.

Ohio ranked as the state with the cheapest rates for 2022.