Sister cities gala to return after hiatus

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, an annual celebration will return in June.

Grand Rapids Sister Cities International (GRSCI) is hosting its annual gala at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the JW Marriott at 235 Louis St. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

This is the first gala since Grand Rapids welcomed its sixth sister city partnership with Gangnam-gu, a district in Seoul, South Korea. The relationship was authorized in 2021.

This year’s gala will feature live Korean entertainment, appetizers and drinks inspired by the six sister cities, and a special update from GRSCI and its partners.

“This event really showcases our welcoming city as demonstrated by the inclusive message of the sister cities mission,” said Leonardo Tombelli, president of Grand Rapids Sister Cities International. “We invite all Grand Rapidians to join us for this night of international fellowship as we celebrate our sixth sister city partnership.”

George Aquino, vice president of AHC Hospitality, will serve as master of ceremonies.

Tickets to the event are $75 and include a complimentary one-year membership to GRSCI.

Registration is here.