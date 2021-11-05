Steering committee meets to update community master plan

The 50-member Grand Rapids Community Master Plan Steering Committee met for the first time this week to explore avenues of how the Community Master Plan can better represent and serve Grand Rapids residents.

Steering committee members were appointed by Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and represent a variety of businesses and nonprofit organizations within all three wards of the city. The committee convened on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to update the current master plan, which was adopted in 2002.

“Members of the community master plan steering committee are a diverse, dedicated group of civic-minded individuals representing all three city wards, who care deeply about this community and want a role in shaping the future of Grand Rapids for their children and grandchildren,” Bliss said. “I want to thank them for volunteering their time and talents to developing this blueprint for the future. I also want to thank my colleagues on the city commission for helping to assemble this team to carry on this most important task.”

Each city community master plan spans over 20-30 years and is reassessed and re-evaluated every five years for regular updates as needed. The plans help to establish community consensus and focus on how city policy impacts issues such as land use, transportation, zoning ordinance, development, infrastructure, population, schools, public safety, job training and other issues related to quality of life for Grand Rapids residents. Through community-led input, the plan helps to establish a long-term vision of how Grand Rapids grows and develops.

“The steering committee is beginning important work that will impact the future of our city,” said City Manager Mark Washington. “The planning commission and a future consultant team will play an integral role in the development of the plan informed by continuous public engagement guided by the steering committee. This is a multiphase process that will progress over the next few years culminating with the city commission’s adoption of the plan anticipated in 2024.”

Before the steering committee met, a pre-planning phase seeking input from city residents took place to outline successful outcomes and others that may need improvement from the 2002 plan. Pre-planning resident representatives consisted of individual community members and others from community organizations.

New master plan priorities will be reestablished in the coming months after the deployment of a community engagement campaign to reflect the needs of the city’s growing and diverse population. Some recent areas of focus included in the city’s strategic plan may appear in the master plan, including sustainability, equity, inclusion, housing availability and affordability, and reducing the city’s environmental impact.

Much of the 2002 master plan focused on areas such as improvements of neighborhoods, business districts, transportation and culture. A reevaluation of the 2002 master plan was held in 2020 as 20 city-hired facilitators discussed the future of Grand Rapids and identified strengths and weaknesses of the plan to better represent and serve all city residents in the future. Each plan undergoes multiple amendments, with the most recent 2002 plan adopting area-specific and corridor plans.

This year’s steering committee members include:

Stephanie Adams, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks

Tonya Adkins-McKee, Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan

Sonali Allen, Mercantile Bank of Michigan

Tommy Allen, Rapid Growth Media

Ryan Anderson, Herman Miller

Jathan Austin, Ethel Empowerment Church

Katherine Baker, Ecumenical and Interfaith Ministries and Spiritual Wellness

Lin Bardwell, Grand Valley State University

Elianna Bootzin, Neighbors of Belknap Lookout

Walter L. Burt, Ward 3 city commissioner appointee

Guillermo Cisneros, West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Isaac DeGraaf, LINC UP

Ken Fawcett, Spectrum Health Healthier Communities

Sonja Forte, Baxter Community Center

Evelyn Esparza-Gonzalez, Hispanic Center of Western Michigan

Synia Gant-Jordan, Grandville-South Division Corridor Improvement Authority, Legacy & Love and Samaria J’s Salon

Emma Garcia, Access of West Michigan

Kristian Grant, Southtown Corridor Improvement Authority, GRPS and Grant Development

Aaron Ferguson, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Dana Friis-Hansen, Grand Rapids Art Museum

Abigail Haan, Mayor’s Youth Council

Lisa Haynes, Grand Valley State University

John Helmholdt, Grand Rapids Public Schools

Dale Hotelling, Ward 2 city commissioner appointee

Tasha Henderson, Cherry Health

Chip Hurley, Signature Associates

Erick Kind, MDOT

Emily Loeks, Studio C

Josh Lunger, Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce

Shana Lewis, Trinity Health – Mercy Health

Ted Lott, Lott3Metz Architecture

Paola Mendivil, El Granjero Mexican Grill and Ferris State University

Nick Monoyios, Interurban Transit Partnership – The Rapid

Minnie Morey, West Michigan Asian American Association

Isaac Norris, Issac V. Norris & Associates and Southtown Corridor Improvement Authority

Javier Olvera, Supermercado Mexico

Lynn Rabaut, former city commissioner

Lindsey Reames, Grand Rapids Housing Commission

Terry Rostic, Mary Free Bed, Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and Black Calder Brewing Company

Paul Rozenboom, planning commissioner

Kareem Scales, Greater Grand Rapids NAACP

Mark Schaub, Ward 1 city commissioner appointee

Megan Steenwyk, Next Gen Advisory Board and Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce

Monica Steimle-App, Rockford Construction

Eddie Tadlock, ASM Global

Randy Thelen, The Right Place

Annette Vanderberg, West Grand Neighborhood Organization

Angélica Velazquez Estrada, La Casa de la Cobija

Eric Williams, United Methodist Community House

Rick Winn, AHC Hospitality, Experience Grand Rapids and River For All

More information on community master plan engagement opportunities is available here.