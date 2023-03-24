Whitmer signs repeal of right-to-work law, reinstate of prevailing wage

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law bills repealing the state’s “right-to-work” law and reinstating a law that requires higher wages and benefits to be paid on state-financed construction projects.

The action reverses moves that Republicans made in 2012 and 2018 and had been a priority for Democrats after they took control of the Legislature in the 2022 election.

The bills were approved earlier this month on 56-52 and 20-16 party-line votes. The legislation, which sailed through the House and Senate within weeks, has been applauded by organized labor. Business and conservative groups have criticized the bills, which will take effect in March 2024.

Read the full story at Crain’s Detroit Business.