ADHD Online doubles patient base, begins expanding services

Grandville-based ADHD Online (originally ADHD Diagnosis Online), an online diagnosis and treatment resource for individuals who may be suffering from attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, has achieved record growth for the fourth year in a row since its inception in 2018.

ADHD Online, developed by co-founders Zach Booker and Randall Duthler, M.D., is an online platform for ADHD diagnosis and treatment. Individuals concerned they might have ADHD, or those who are just curious, are asked to take an online assessment, which is then sent to a psychologist for official diagnosis.

The assessment is available in all 50 states, with psychologists operating in all 50 states, as well. Assessment and diagnosis costs $150 for each patient, with results usually sent back within three days.

Developing just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit placed ADHD Online in a unique position to thrive as the pandemic’s isolation and social disruption left many individuals in a fixed environment where they were confronted with mental and behavioral health needs that had previously gone unnoticed.

“COVID-19 was a great disruptor of a lot of routines that might have been masking ADHD,” said Keith Boswell, vice president of marketing at ADHD Online. “We see a number of millennial women that COVID in particular really brought out ADHD symptoms (in). And then a large community of people that have just kind of found each other because of that.

“Probably 60% of our patients today are women over 18. It’s fascinating to me that ADHD is also traditionally skewed as a male diagnosis and the stereotypical boy bouncing off the wall was what I think everyone thought of, and not the quiet, introverted personality that maybe was expressed in different ways.”

Boswell, who joined ADHD Online in October 2021, said he has seen an overwhelming increase in testing in the last six months.

“When I joined the company in October I think we had about 40,000 patients that had come through and taken our assessment and gotten a diagnosis or exclusion. As of this week (June 20), we’ve crossed 80,000. So, it seems like as the word is getting out and people are finding us. We’re definitely finding the demand doesn’t seem to be slowing down.”

According to Boswell, the 100% increase in services is a result of not only the increase in recognition of ADHD symptoms due to COVID-19 circumstances, but also a result of ADHD Online’s ease of access and two-part model of patient care that places it apart from other national ADHD online diagnosis competitors.

“We’ve got patients that ask us all the time, are you guys still going to be in business, are you still going to be able to do what you’re doing?” Boswell said.

“We’re confident in our model, we have all the licenses, we have all the same scrutiny that those other companies are under, but we’re still operating and we’re still growing month over month. And that tells me we’re on the right path.

“We’re taking opportunities to put the word out and say we welcome feedback. I don’t think a lot of companies in health care do that, especially big companies. We’re kind of striving to be over here in Grandville but playing on the national stage and setting the course for everybody in doing good.”

As competitors face controversy, Boswell said he is proud of ADHD Online’s model and the unbiased care the company is able to provide.

“The biggest difference is separation of diagnosis from treatment,” said Boswell. “Our psychologists that are overseeing the assessments that people complete online are under no pressure other than to provide their clinical guidance. We don’t give them a percentage of people they need to say are positive. Our goal is really to have someone be able to trust that a professional evaluated them and gave them an honest diagnosis that is neutral. And on the same side, then the providers that are treating, we are not pressuring them to prescribe. They’re not under pressure as to what clinical guidance they’re supposed to give.

“We really believe it’s on the provider’s shoulders and the patient to decide what’s best for them. And we’re not trying to replace the primary care doctor, either. I think a number of those other players, their goal was to be the primary provider of care. We just are trying to be a part of the care team.”

Boswell said the company is trying to fill a need in the health care community.

“We know there’s a big gap, especially in ADHD expertise and knowledge. And a lot of providers are hesitant to want to diagnose because it’s not their area of expertise. They can, but it’s not something they’re always comfortable with. That separation really gives us the freedom to be confident that we can continue to operate.”

As numbers continue to grow at ADHD Online, Boswell said the company is anticipating moving into new areas of care and implementing new strategies.

ADHD Online launched a podcast, “Refocused with Lindsay Guentzel,” which released its first episode in May 2022. Guentzel is a television and radio host, producer, writer and mental health advocate whose work has been featured in The New York Times, ESPN, CBS Radio and FOX Sports. She hosts the podcast, which focuses on exploring tools in navigating an ADHD diagnosis, as well as discussing stigmas and treatments of it.

In June, ADHD Online tested a new in-person care navigation program. The program was trialed for two weeks and allowed patients having taken the ADHD assessment from ADHD Online to come into the office and speak with care specialists on location who guided them through different resource options and helped them formulate a mental health care plan. According to Boswell, the trial proved successful, and likely will become a new component of the company’s offerings going forward.

“There’s a number of people that are wondering, is it ADHD? Is it something else?” Boswell said. “I was talking to a patient support team member yesterday, and they had a patient (whose) diagnosis said they didn’t have ADHD.

“And so they had set up one of the care navigation appointments to follow up and ask questions. Sometimes we expect that someone’s going to be upset if they don’t get what they think they might have. This patient was almost relieved because it didn’t tell her exactly what was going on, but she knew what it wasn’t. And that knowledge, I think that’s a big part of what we do — helping people get a better understanding of where they’re at with their mental health. And honestly, by starting with ADHD and getting really good at it, we’re now getting demand to grow into other mental (health) conditions as well.”

As interest in online mental health care resources and ADHD Online treatment continues to grow, the company is anticipating branching into other areas of diagnosis and care.

“I think we look at all of the neurodiverse conditions as potential service areas,” Boswell said, adding that patients have shown interest in autism, OCD, PTSD and generalized anxiety and depression assessments and options. He also hopes to continue broadening services to provide care for patients unable to access mental health treatment.

“The number of patients that we have that are rural and that don’t have easy access to local mental health facilities is quite large,” he said.

Going forward, ADHD Online anticipates continued growth and services for patients in need of ADHD diagnosis.

“We’re very excited because in some sense, I feel like even as we’ve doubled, we’re still just getting started,” Boswell said. “We’re definitely ready for this next phase.”