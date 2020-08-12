Alliant Healthcare Products launches COVID-19 antibody test kit

Alliant Healthcare Products expanded its product offerings to include COVID-19 rapid test kits.

Alliant Healthcare’s Premiere Bio-tech Rapid Test Kit recently was granted FDA emergency use authorization. The kit, which offers results in 10 minutes, allows individuals to screen for both IgG and IgM strands of the coronavirus in 12 user-friendly steps.

To ensure those who are ready to return to work can do so safely, Alliant has made the kits available for purchase through its sister company, MediSurge.

“As many are beginning to return to work, accessibility to antibody rapid test kits is becoming increasingly more important,” said Kelli Jonas, vice president of quality assurance and regulatory affairs at Alliant Healthcare. “As a medical manufacturer and producer, we want to be able to provide access to reliable and accurate medical devices amidst this pandemic. Having the ability to test employees before they enter the workplace will help businesses achieve a sense of normalcy by creating safe work environments.”

The test detects IgM and IgG antibodies by analyzing the blood drawn from the user’s finger prick. IgM antibodies are typically associated with the early onset phase of the infection, while IgG is often associated with long-term immunity.

“We are proud to continue to expand our product offerings to meet the needs of our customers and our community,” said Bob Taylor, CEO of Alliant Healthcare. “We want to continue to invest in products that will help us to advance as a nation. Each test kit is designed to help ease the stress and worry of our frontline workers, health care organizations, government agencies, hospitals, businesses, families and more.”

Users of the kit are first prompted to disinfect the area they intend to finger prick for the test with an alcohol swab provided within the kit. After disinfection, users are instructed to use the sterile lancet to draw a small amount of blood from the targeted area. Using the disposable capillary, users should then deposit their blood sample into the test buffer marked S, as well as add two drops to the buffer marked B.

After roughly 10 minutes, results for the test should begin to appear. Test results can vary.

Full test kit instructions are available at medisurge.com.