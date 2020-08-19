Alzheimer’s Association appoints community outreach expert

The Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter hired Ana Ramos as community outreach coordinator.

In her new role, Ramos is responsible for outreach to the Latinx/Hispanic community, particularly in Kent County and surrounding counties, to expand awareness of dementia, research, the Alzheimer’s Association and community resources.

“There are a lot of structural barriers that our community faces when it comes to accessing health care and health education,” Ramos said. “Making dementia education and resources more accessible to the Latinx community has the potential to be life-changing as families learn how to cope with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. It is an honor to get to build bridges in our community between community members, community partners and the Alzheimer’s Association so that we can work together to break down those barriers.”

Hispanics are about 1½ times more likely to develop dementia than non-Hispanic whites, and health disparities in Alzheimer’s disease continue to be a major problem in our society and an obstacle to developing prevention and treatment strategies that benefit all, according to the Alzheimer’s Association and Dr. Irving Vega, Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Center expert and associate professor of translational neuroscience at Michigan State University.

“Diagnosed cases of Alzheimer’s are expected to triple by 2050, and Latinos are the fastest-growing underrepresented demographic group in the 65 or older population,” Vega said. “Addressing health disparities is crucial. Our goal is to use a community partnership approach to identify and assess institutional and community barriers that contribute to health disparities, promoting an inclusive environment based on cooperation to advance mutual interests.”

Ramos will work closely with Vega as part of the Michigan Center for Contextual Factors in Alzheimer’s Disease, and her position is funded through a National Institutes of Health grant, the Kent County Senior Millage and the Wege Foundation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ana to the Alzheimer’s Association and look forward to continued collaboration with Dr. Vega,” said Jennifer Lepard, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter. “This represents an untapped opportunity to increase inclusiveness and research participation of an underrepresented and underserved community while enhancing health care literacy and use of free support programs here in Michigan.”

Ramos is bilingual in English and Spanish and brings to the association community-building and support experiences from Head Start for Kent County, Roosevelt Park Ministries and Bethany Christian Services. She also volunteered as an ESL teacher and has expertise in case management at the state and federal level.

Ramos earned her master’s degree in social work from Spring Arbor University and her bachelor’s in social work from Calvin College.