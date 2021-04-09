Aquatic center partners with rehab clinic

Holland Community Aquatic Center officials have invited Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital clinicians to share their expertise with local residents.

The partnership with Mary Free Bed comes as the Holland Community Aquatic Center is in the midst of a building expansion to create greater access for Holland residents with dedicated warm-water pools, a sauna, spa and children’s play area.

Beginning this summer, Mary Free Bed therapists will use the aquatic center’s warm-water pool, fitness space and private treatment rooms with capacity for additional growth. Physical therapy will be available to treat a variety of conditions in addition to aquatic therapy.

“This public-private partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire health and vitality in the Holland community,” said Jack Huisingh, executive director of Holland Community Aquatic Center. “We’re excited to help make nationally recognized Mary Free Bed rehabilitation services convenient for lakeshore residents.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of the growing Holland Aquatic Center,” said Kent Riddle, Mary Free Bed president and CEO. “We’ll begin with the basics and add more specialized programs, some of which are unique in West Michigan. There’ll be additional announcements soon.”

Mary Free Bed also offers adult and pediatric outpatient therapy in Holland at 3290 N. Wellness Drive, as well as orthotics and prosthetics services at 12662 Riley St.