Arbor Circle hires new child welfare director

A West Michigan mental health service provider added a new member to its leadership team.

Arbor Circle recently appointed Chelsea Tucker to the role of child welfare director.

In her new role, Tucker will lead the organization’s work in foster care and adoption. She also will be responsible for Ottawa County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to lead this team,” Tucker said. “My passion is teaching our foster care workers, and those we work with, that families in the system deserve respect and grace to allow for change within their lives. My goal is to continue creating a team approach between the agency, biological families and foster families so that each can co-parent together in the best interest of the child.”

Tucker has five years of experience leading the organization’s foster care program, as well as several years in foster care case management, coordinating the care and placement of youth in the foster care system.

“With over 11,000 children in foster care in the state of Michigan, Tucker’s role is crucial in helping our community’s children and families thrive,” said Susan Sheppard, COO, Arbor Circle.

Arbor Circle serves thousands of children, adults and families each year in several counties across West Michigan. As a comprehensive provider of mental health, substance use and family services, the organization provides a wide variety of programs, including early childhood development, homelessness, recovery services, health initiatives, foster care, adoption and counseling services.