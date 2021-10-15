Arctic Molecular introduces at-home respiratory infection testing

Arctic Molecular is administering the first at-home respiratory infection testing service in Grand Rapids.

The service enables individuals to seek accurate respiratory illness testing without leaving their homes and potentially infecting others.

The doctor-ordered test scans 41 agents to identify which is causing respiratory symptoms, including COVID-19, influenza and RSV. Samples are facilitated and collected and brought back to the lab for analysis by one of Artic Molecular’s couriers that service Grand Rapids and surrounding communities. Results are delivered to the patient’s physician within 24 hours and are available to patients with participating providers.

“Grand Rapids is home for us, and we feel a deep commitment to the health and safety of our community,” said Dr. Brent Zanke, CEO of Arctic Molecular. “COVID-19 has completely upended the doctor-patient relationship, and we recognize that potentially infectious patients should often be treated outside of a doctor’s office. We’ve developed the AR41 testing program to streamline and simplify that process.”

The 24/7 lab was co-founded by Zanke and Greg Hines over 10 years ago to assist patients with affordable genetic testing. At the beginning of the pandemic, Artic Molecular started to add services and tested more than 200,000 greater Grand Rapids residents for COVID-19.

More information is at arcticmolecular.com.