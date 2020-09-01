Ascension Borgess Hospital unveils surgery wing expansion

A hospital group in Kalamazoo announced the opening of its expanded surgical care services.

The newly constructed surgical care floor at Ascension Borgess Hospital has been underway for two years and includes roughly 38,000 square feet of new space with 10 spacious and technologically advanced operating rooms, 18 postanesthesia care stations and a new sterile processing department. The hospital began utilizing the new space Aug. 3.

Ascension Borgess Hospital also expanded its labor and delivery surgical services on the OB floor with the addition of two ORs and four antepartum rooms. This addition allows providers the ability to perform C-sections directly on the floor, rather than traveling to the hospital’s main operating unit.

“The addition of these new, 21st-century operating room suites will allow us to provide the most comprehensive surgical care available to our communities across West Michigan,” said Peter Bergmann, president and CEO, Ascension Borgess. “We are proud to be able to offer these advanced care services close to home.”

“This is a fantastic development for our community and Ascension Borgess Hospital,” Ascension Borgess Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Rohs added. “Not only do these new spaces create efficiencies and teamwork opportunities for the clinical staff, but they add a level of safety and improved experience for our patients.”

In Michigan, Ascension operates 16 hospitals and hundreds of related health care facilities that together employ more than 22,000 associates. Across the state, Ascension provided over $270 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2019.

