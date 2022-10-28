Athletico opens Forest Hills location

A national orthopedic rehabilitation provider recently opened a new Grand Rapids office.

Athletico Physical Therapy’s new Forest Hills location, 655 Kenmoor Ave. SE, Suite 103, is the sixth to open in West Michigan and will offer early morning and late evening appointments for patient convenience.

Athletico Grand Rapids — Forest Hills does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment and accepts all major insurance plans. Additionally, Athletico provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed exercise programs.

As an orthopedic rehabilitation center, Athletico’s new location will offer:

Physical therapy that spans problems from mobility to joint replacement therapy

Headache and concussion therapy

Free 30-minute assessments to evaluate injuries

Workers compensation specialists trained in workplace environment, behavior assessment and work injury services

Hip rehabilitation

Back/spine rehabilitation

Other services include COVID-19 recovery and rehabilitation, men’s and women’s health therapy, pelvic health therapy, neurological rehabilitation, urinary incontinence and sports medicine.

Athletico also is expanding access to treatment by offering virtual appointments. In addition to in-clinic treatment at Grand Rapids — Forest Hills, patients also have the option to have their condition assessed and treated virtually by a licensed physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

“As a physical therapist, each day is unique and allows for me to continue to learn new things and make a positive impact on the lives of my patients,” said Barbara Cliffe-Miller, clinic manager of Athletico Grand Rapids — Forest Hills. “I’m looking forward to opening our newest Grand Rapids location and serving the community by helping others improve their quality of life and preventing further injuries.”

Athletico Physical Therapy, which recently acquired Pivot Health Solutions, has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations in 25 states and Washington, D.C. Athletico was named No. 1 Workplace in Chicago, Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation by Advance magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving.