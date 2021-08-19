BAMF Health breaks ground on new Medical Mile headquarters

Bold Advanced Medical Future (BAMF) Health, an artificial intelligence-enabled precision medicine company, recently broke ground on its new North American headquarters at Michigan State University’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park.

The organization expects to be treating and curing prostate cancer patients by mid-2022 — the first of many cancer and disease treatment offerings planned for the location.

The BAMF headquarters, located inside the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, will feature a 12,000-square-foot radiopharmacy, which includes two cyclotrons, a 10,000-square-foot molecular imaging clinic and a 10,000-square-foot theranostics clinic.

During the groundbreaking Tuesday, BAMF Health said it expects to treat thousands of cancer patients from around the country at the Grand Rapids location.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled for Grand Rapids to be home to the most advanced cancer diagnosis and treatment in the world,” BAMF Health founder and CEO Anthony Chang said. “In this new facility, we can give life-saving care to the thousands of patients who need it most. (Tuesday’s) groundbreaking is a significant milestone in our journey to bring a cancer cure to the United States.”

The Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, which will house BAMF Health, is the result of a joint venture between Rockford Construction, Walsh Construction/Walsh Investors, Michigan State University (MSU) and Murphy Development Group. Mercantile Bank is providing financing to BAMF Health to support the build-out of its molecular imaging clinic, theranostics clinic and headquarters.

BAMF Health is one of three companies located within the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building and is the anchor tenant occupying over 60,000 square feet. The building also will house the MSU College of Human Medicine and Spectrum Health.

“Today is a wonderful example of what we can accomplish when we bring together global leaders in health care, medical science and academic research to truly change the way we diagnose and treat cancer in the United States,” said Roger Spoelman, BAMF Health board chairman. “Even though we are only breaking ground (Tuesday), a future in which we can cure cancer and other chronic and deadly diseases is closer than it’s ever been.”