BAMF hosts grand opening, reveals expansion plans

A flagship medical organization opened its doors yesterday.

Bold Advanced Medical Futures (BAMF) Health celebrated its official grand opening at a private launch event Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 109 Michigan St. NW in Grand Rapids.

At the event, BAMF CEO and founder Anthony Chang announced plans to build a second location in Detroit and to partner with renowned health care institutions to expand operations in cities across the U.S.

“Site selection and partnership discussions are underway for our second Michigan location in Detroit. We are also in active discussions to expand across the country,” Chang said. “We look forward to sharing more news about expansion in the months ahead.”

BAMF Health now is ready to share its work with the public and has seen its first few patients, offering treatment capable of eradicating metastatic prostate cancer tumors and neuroendocrine cancer tumors.

“We can offer treatment for late-stage prostate cancer and neuroendocrine cancer now,” Chang said. “For other cancers like breast, brain, colon and lung, we can offer the most advanced imaging and staging. We’re open, we’re treating patients, and we can help.”

Chang was joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, MSU Executive Vice President for Health Sciences Dr. Norman Beauchamp Jr., and Meijer Co-chair Doug Mejier to talk about the impact BAMF will have on patient outcomes.

“By partnering with Michigan’s health care systems and medical schools and renowned cancer care institutions across the nation, BAMF Health will drive more R&D, expand access to the most advanced cancer care in the world and save lives,” Whitmer said. “I am excited about today’s announcement that BAMF will build their second Michigan location in Detroit, expanding access and closing health gaps. BAMF’s presence on the Medical Mile and future expansion in southeast Michigan will build on our strength in the life sciences and health care industries, diversifying our economy and creating good-paying jobs for Michiganders.”

BAMF Health placed its $40 million, 60,000-square-foot facility, including a radiopharmacy, imaging clinic, theranostics clinic and corporate headquarters at the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building. The company is able to offer consultation, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care all in one location.

The flagship clinic is the first of its kind in the world, housing a dual-cyclotron-equipped radiopharmacy, a molecular imaging clinic employing the fastest and most accurate total-body PET/CT scanner in the world, the world’s most advanced and Michigan’s first PET/MRI scanner, and a non-invasive molecular treatment clinic that employs the world’s most advanced digital SPECT/CT scanner. All three scanners are being deployed for the first time in a clinical setting in the U.S.

Currently, BAMF Health is treating stage four prostate cancer patients and neuroendocrine cancer patients. Ultimately, the company will apply its technology and precision medicine platform to diagnose and treat a wide range of cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, heart disease, endometriosis, chronic pain and other conditions.