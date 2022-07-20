BHSH breaks ground on new facility

A BHSH System hospital is adding a new outpatient care facility to downtown Grand Rapids.

BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Wednesday, July 20, on a 12-story, 240,000-square-foot building across the street from Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital at the former site of the Cook Institute, 251 Michigan St. NE.

The new facility will bring together several outpatient services under one roof. It will offer primary care and specialty services such as heart and vascular clinics, neurosciences clinics, West Michigan’s only heart and lung transplant center, and residency clinics. The building also will include a simulation center to train physicians and caregivers through hands-on technology and services to support physician and employee wellness.

“With a simulation center and educational resources for physicians and other caregivers, along with specialty care and an emphasis on physician and team member well-being, this facility will help us care for current patient needs and prepare for the future,” said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan. “We thank everyone who helped make this project a reality.”

The downtown outpatient center is expected to open in late 2024 and is part of BHSH’s $151 million investment in patient care locations. The designer for the building is Chicago-based Perkins & Will, and the contractor is The Christman Company out of Lansing.

“Today we proudly celebrate the next evolution of Peter and Pat Cook’s vision to create a place dedicated to ‘helping healers heal,’” said Tina Freese Decker, president & CEO, BHSH System. “This new center paves the way to advancing medicine for the communities we serve and further solidifies the Grand Rapids Medical Mile as a destination for extraordinary care.”