BHSH opens youth behavioral health clinic

A regional health system announced the opening of a new clinic designed for mental health needs of adolescents.

BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan opened a new behavioral health youth clinic Monday, Sept. 26, at 1545 68th St. SE, Suite 200.

The new location is designed to help adolescents and young adults ages 15-25 through a team of providers with experience in evaluating, testing and diagnosing youth on their transition to adulthood, a time when young people are navigating the challenges of finding independence, creating new social connections and thinking about major life choices.

The team, which includes Dora Hillman, DO; Rebecca Hershman, LMSW; Catherine Miller, PA-C; and Benjamin Bizar-Stanton, Ph.D., JD, who will join the clinic in January 2023, will offer psychiatry, psychological testing and psychotherapy to help address the specific mental health needs that younger patients face.

“This clinic is created to provide early access for this population, so they are not lost in longer wait times at locations offering services for all ages,” said Andrea Finnigan, senior communications specialist, Spectrum Health.

“Patients transitioning from adolescents to adults often need to change clinics, and we want to make this transition easy to ensure mental health care does not fall through the cracks. With this clinic, we want to ensure they continue to receive care appropriately and in their early adulthood.”

The behavioral health youth clinic will diagnose and treat depression, anxiety, mood disorders and ADHD, as well as treating patients with adjustment issues and offering therapy and testing depending on patient needs.

“Half of mental illnesses begin by age 14,” said Dr. Subodh Jain, division chief of psychiatry at BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan. “By opening this clinic and targeting care to this age group, we hope to be able to care for patients early, which is key for successful treatment.”