BioLife opens Holland donation center to meet growing demand for plasma

A new plasma donation center in Holland aims to help provide life-saving blood plasma to West Michigan patients.

BioLife Plasma Services, a plasma donation center with several West Michigan locations, expanded into Holland last week with a new 13,813-square-foot location at 12331 James St., Suite 20.

The new Holland center joined BioLife’s suite of local donation facilities, including one in Grand Rapids at 2670 East Paris Ave. SE, one in Walker and one in Grandville.

According to a statement from BioLife, the demand for medicine developed from plasma is increasing, and BioLife is growing its network across the U.S. to help meet this need.

The Holland center joins more than 180 state-of-the-art plasma donation centers in the U.S. and will bring more than 50 jobs to the area.

BioLife in a statement said it is excited to join the Holland community and is looking forward to welcoming donors to help address the urgent need for plasma.

Plasma donations are used to create life-saving medicine for hundreds of thousands of people who live with rare and complex chronic diseases, including immunodeficiency disorders. For many of these people, medicine developed from plasma is their only option for treatment.

Plasma is extracted from the blood of healthy adults and cannot be produced artificially. Nearly 50% of blood is made from plasma, according to the American Red Cross, and is used for treating disorders such as hemophilia and to treat victims of shock and burns.

More info on donating at BioLife Holland is here.