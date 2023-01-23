Blue Cross Blue Shield awards over $270,000 in grants

Two Kalamazoo organizations were among those selected to receive funding from Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Advancing Maternal Health Equity grant program.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation on Monday, Jan. 23, announced over $270,000 in grant awards to seven organizations through the Advancing Maternal Health Equity grant program.

Southwest Michigan Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative (SWMPQIC) and Cradle Kalamazoo were each awarded $50,000 from the grant program; SWMPQIC for its SWMPQIC Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorder Initiative and Cradle Kalamazoo for its YWCA Kalamazoo Resource Hub: Addressing Maternal and Infant Mortality.

According to a statement from BCBSM, the Advancing Maternal Health Equity Grant program allocates funds to “community-based organizations implementing sustainable initiatives that advance health equity and reduce a birthing person’s risk of maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity.”

Funding is targeted to organizations within the five Regional Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaboratives regions of the state identified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as having the highest feto-infant mortality and maternal mortality rates. BCBSM aims to advance maternal health equity in these regions by addressing disparity-related factors in maternal health through its grant funding.

“The opportunity to collaborate with these outstanding organizations in bettering health outcomes for those on their pregnancy journeys is key to improving the overall health of Michigan,” said Ken Hayward, vice president and special assistant to the president for community relations at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “Through the Advancing Maternal Health Equity program, grantees will have the resources and tools to help improve accessibility to resources and services, target birth equity disparities in communities and ultimately, identify systems to reduce maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity.”

The grant program is part of BCBSM’s multi-year health equity strategy to address disparities and aligns with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association’s goal to reduce racial disparities in maternal health by 50% in five years.

In addition to Cradle Kalamazoo and SWMPQIC, five other organizations were awarded Advancing Maternal Health Equity grants:

Upper Peninsula Perinatal Quality Collaborative

District Health Department No. 2

Region 6 Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative Tuscola County Health Department

Southeast Michigan Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative

Alternatives For Girls

“The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation applauds the work these seven organizations will set out to accomplish in addressing the maternal health crisis,” said Audrey Harvey, executive director and CEO of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation. “We are inspired by our grantees’ impactful work on these programs as they uniquely identify the challenges birthing persons experience during and following pregnancy and ways to overcome those challenges.”