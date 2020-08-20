Blue Cross Blue Shield to return over $21 million to subscribers

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network announced they will waive 30% of one month of health and dental plan premiums for more than 180,000 active, commercially insured individual health plan subscribers this fall.

The refunds total more than $21 million and will be delivered in the form of premium credits on November invoices to under-65 individual plan subscribers, pending approval of plans filed with state regulators this week.

These credits are a response to lower than expected health care claims resulting from the disruption in the delivery of health and dental services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many people in Michigan are struggling with the economic impacts of the pandemic, so we’re very pleased to provide a credit that will reduce November premiums by 30% for our individual plan members,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO Daniel Loepp. “It’s critical for people to maintain their health insurance coverage, especially during a pandemic, and Blue Cross is doing what we can to help.”

BCBSM worked with federal and state regulators to ensure providing premium relief would not jeopardize subscribers’ eligibility for advance premium tax credits or increase their tax liability to the IRS. Guidance recently came down from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, allowing BCBSM to proceed with premium credits fully confident that subscribers would not be negatively affected.

The refunds are in addition to more than $100 million in previously announced refunds for health, dental and vision premiums for seniors, employer group customers and 2019 individual health plan subscribers.

BCBSM also invested more than $150 million in expanding benefits for members during the pandemic — including waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment for fully insured members through Dec. 31.

BCBSM also put $687 million behind support for physicians and health systems during the pandemic period in the form of payment advances that have enabled physician offices to invest in services related to COVID-19 and telemedicine technology and enabled health systems to continue essential operations with predictable revenue.