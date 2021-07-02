Bronson, Acadia plan behavioral health hospital in Battle Creek

Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company announced they have formed a joint venture to build a 96-bed inpatient behavioral health facility in Battle Creek.

The two health systems said they will develop, construct and operate the new state-of-the-art, single-story facility on a previously announced 25-acre site at Glenn Cross Road and M-66. Groundbreaking is scheduled for this fall.

The new hospital represents an approximately $35 million investment that addresses the growing need in southwest Michigan for more accessible, high-quality behavioral health services. The new facility will offer a full continuum of inpatient behavioral health care for adult patients, including comprehensive treatment for those who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“We’ve chosen to develop our behavioral health hospital with Acadia as our strategic partner because of their deep knowledge of the industry and their expertise in developing and operating inpatient behavioral health services,” said Bill Manns, president and CEO of Bronson Healthcare. “And, we have chosen Battle Creek as the location because of the talented workforce we have here who can bring their skills to the new facility and help us expand care to reach more patients and families from across the region.”

Through the joint venture, Acadia and Bronson intend to develop care that better integrates services for physical and mental health. Acadia Healthcare operates a network of 228 behavioral health care facilities with approximately 10,000 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico.

“Acadia is proud to be partnering with the region’s leading health system to provide these life-saving services to individuals and families in southwest Michigan,” said Debbie Osteen, CEO of Acadia Healthcare. “We look forward to joining forces with Bronson to create a facility that fosters hope and healing and meets the increasing need for better access to acute behavioral health services in these communities.”

As part of the agreement, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital will transition inpatient behavioral health services from its Fieldstone Center building to the new hospital when it opens in early 2023.