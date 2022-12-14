Bronson Healthcare cancer program earns national accreditation

An accreditation by the Commission on Cancer established a local health care system as a trusted source of quality cancer care.

Bronson Healthcare System’s regional cancer program, with centers in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, has received accreditation from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC).

Both of Bronson’s Cancer Centers earned a three-year Integrated Network accreditation, a first for the Kalamazoo center, which opened in 2021. Both Bronson Cancer Centers are Accredited Breast Centers (NAPBC).

Bronson Cancer Center-Battle Creek was accredited by the CoC from 1995-21. It also has been a recipient of the CoC Outstanding Achievement Award several times and holds the ASTRO APEx accreditation for radiation oncology.

“Accreditation as an Integrated Network Cancer Program reflects our team’s commitment to the communities we serve,” said Mark Montross, director of practice administration for Bronson’s cancer centers. “It means, when cancer patients and their families come to Bronson, they can expect to receive high-level care from a multidisciplinary team that ranks among the best in the nation.”

To earn voluntary accreditation with the CoC, cancer programs must meet 38 CoC quality care standards and maintain excellence in the delivery of comprehensive care. Programs must also be evaluated every three years through a survey process.

Other COC-accredited hospitals in Michigan include Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s, Corewell Health, Hurley Medical Center and Munson Medical Center.

Achieving accreditation by the CoC ensures Bronson patients always receive:

Comprehensive care through a multidisciplinary approach

Access to information on clinical and new treatment options

Ongoing monitoring of care and lifelong patient follow-up

Psychosocial support and survivorship care

Continuous quality improvements in care

“We are committed to transforming cancer care across the region,” said Dr. Randy Mudge, radiation oncologist and physician-in-chief for Bronson’s Cancer Program. “Our approach to cancer treatment is to surround each patient with the local resources they need. A combination of prevention and education — along with high-quality, timely care from diagnosis through treatment — is at the cornerstone of all we do.”

According to Bronson, CoC accreditation offers a framework for the health system to provide all aspects of cancer care including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease and end-of-life care.

The CoC, established by ACS in 1922, is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients through standard-setting, prevention, research, education and the monitoring of comprehensive care. Its membership includes Fellows of the American College of Surgeons.