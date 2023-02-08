Bronson Healthcare names CEO of new behavioral health hospital

A longtime Bronson Healthcare leader was appointed to take the reins of a new inpatient behavioral health hospital opening this year.

Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company named Deb Rozewicz as CEO for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, an inpatient behavioral health facility being built in Battle Creek.

Rozewicz has spent over 20 years in various positions with the Bronson Healthcare system, most recently as clinical project director. In this role, she coordinated with executive leadership and stakeholders to direct strategic and operational improvement projects related to behavioral health services. Her responsibilities included analyzing current behavioral health services, developing plans to address identified gaps, creating implementation plans and transitioning projects from planning to operations. Rozewicz has been a key leader in the development of the Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital in Battle Creek.

Prior to serving as clinical project director, Rozewicz spent four years as system orthopedic and sports medicine service line administrator, having also spent time as patient safety and quality coordinator, clinical database coordinator, enterprise reporting and benefits manager and more. She joined Bronson Healthcare in 2002 as a registered nurse.

“I am thrilled to be selected for this role,” Rozewicz said. “It is an incredible opportunity to build an organization that brings together the best of both joint venture partners to meet the growing need for accessible, high quality behavioral health care in southwest Michigan. I look forward to building a culture of compassion and clinical excellence, with an unwavering commitment to caring for our patients.”

As CEO of Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, Rozewicz will oversee the new facility’s development, including staff recruitment and training, clinical programming design and all key functions leading to the opening and subsequent operations of the new hospital.

Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital is on track to open by mid-year on a 25-acre site at Glenn Cross Road and M-66. The hospital will have 96 beds and a full continuum of inpatient behavioral health care services for adult patients, including comprehensive treatment for mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as treatment for developmental disabilities. When the hospital opens, inpatient behavioral health services and staff from Bronson’s Fieldstone Center will transition to the new hospital.

“Deb’s appointment as CEO is an important step in the ultimate success of this hospital,” said Bronson Healthcare President and CEO Bill Manns. “Deb, in partnership with Acadia Healthcare, will create connections within the region and across the state to help ensure Bronson’s behavioral health patients are receiving exceptional care, close to home.”

Prior to joining Bronson, Rozewicz worked as a registered nurse for three hospitals in Michigan. She earned her nursing degree from Western Michigan University and is currently pursuing an MBA from Western Michigan University with expected completion in 2024.