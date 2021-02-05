Bronson Healthcare opens cancer center

Bronson Cancer Center in downtown Kalamazoo opened its doors and is now providing outpatient treatment for adult patients from across the region.

The five-story, 85,000-square-foot facility with offices and clinical areas for medical oncology, hematology and infusion services took just under two years to build. Planning began in 2018 after it was determined these services, previously located at the West Michigan Cancer Center (WMCC), would transition back to the hospital’s campus in 2021.

As a result, each patient is now able to have their cancer care coordinated within the Bronson Healthcare system along with other medical services they receive there. This enhances communication between providers and patients and allows all visits to be documented in one central electronic health record to ensure the best possible care for each patient.

Located in the Frank J. Sardone Pavilion, 805 John St., at the corner of Vine and John streets across from Bronson Methodist Hospital’s Medical Office Pavilion, the new Bronson Cancer Center is home to Bronson Oncology and Hematology Specialists, Bronson’s Chemotherapy Infusion Center, Bronson’s Hemophilia Treatment Center and Bronson’s Multidisciplinary Care Clinic.

Five medical oncologists and four advanced practice providers, who previously saw Bronson patients at WMCC, are now available full time at the new Bronson Cancer Center. They are:

Dustin Bivins, DO, medical oncologist and hematologist

Sunil Nagpal, M.D., medical oncologist and hematologist

Mohammad Omaira, M.D., medical oncologist and hematologist

Manish Thakur, M.D., medical oncologist and hematologist

Muhammad Usman, M.D., medical oncologist and hematologist

Chelsea Ashcraft, PA-C, oncology physician assistant

Alexandra Christmas, PA-C, oncology physician assistant

Kelly Smith, NP, oncology nurse practitioner

Steven Stone, PA-C, oncology physician assistant

Bronson’s Cancer Care program is regional, bringing together experts across a wide variety of specialties. In addition to the services provided for adults at Bronson Cancer Center in Kalamazoo, Bronson partners on radiation, surgical and gynecological oncology services with WMCC.

Community leaders in southwest Michigan gave more than $9 million in funds to support the vision for Bronson Cancer Center in Kalamazoo and Bronson’s regional cancer program.