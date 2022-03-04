Bronson Medical Group welcomes new leadership

Bronson Medical Group (BMG) named Holly Adams its vice president and COO.

In her new role, Adams is responsible for the overall operations and fiscal performance of the medical group, which has over 600 physicians and advanced practice providers. Adams will collaborate with BMG Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Martinson Arnan on planning, organizing and implementing strategies to meet the goals of an integrated health care delivery system.

Bronson Medical Group staffs the Bronson Healthcare system’s outpatient practices and inpatient care facilities in Calhoun, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties.

Adams has experience in ambulatory care operations. Before joining BMG, she held executive leadership positions at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center ─ OU Health Physicians. While there, she led operations for 78 clinics and health and wellness sites, which included 1,200 credentialed providers and 1,750 support staff.

She also held senior administrative roles in clinical operations at Tulane University Hospital and Clinic in New Orleans and the University of Texas Health Center in Tyler, Texas.