Calvin nursing professor inducted into American Academy of Nursing

Adejoke Ayoola, professor and chair of the nursing department at Calvin University, was inducted into the 2020 Class of Fellows of the American Academy of Nursing on Saturday.

She was one of three inductees from Michigan and one of 230 nurse leaders in the world to be inducted this year because of their contributions to health and health care.

“When I saw the email (this summer) I was like, ‘wow,’ I was blown away, and I started worshipping God,” she said. “It’s a great honor, a recognition of a lifetime of work. When someone is considered to be a fellow, it means that many people have reviewed your work, and they feel that you are making an impact not only nationally but internationally. I was just so very happy, and I give God all the glory for this, for the work that I’ve been doing with all my colleagues for it to be acknowledged at this level.”

Ayoola said she developed a growing passion for health care in her native country of Nigeria where she saw the reproductive health issues that affected women

“I’ve seen a lot of women who have died in Nigeria,” she said. “Every time I think of it, it pains me.”

After graduating from Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria, she came to the U.S. and earned her doctorate from Michigan State University in 2007. She then began her tenure at Calvin University where she has created numerous programs.

In 2012, she created the Preconception Reproductive Knowledge Promotion program, or PREKNOP, which is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The program allows Calvin nursing students under the supervision of Calvin faculty and staff to teach women about the many aspects of reproductive health.

That program led her to help establish the annual H.E.A.L.T.H. Camp (Health, Education, and Leadership Training for a Hopeful Future), an interdisciplinary camp that promotes a culture of health among young girls.

“It’s so exciting to involve students in this work,” Ayoola said. “They are the next generation. They are seeing nursing research in action, and not just research, but together, we are actually interviewing residents and addressing their real-life concerns. Many of our nursing students are now doing wonderful work all over the U.S., presenting at national conferences, some grads are assistant professors now or in Ph.D. programs and sharing their own perspective about being involved in real-life research right in the community, real intervention in the community.”

Using her expertise in maternal health research and innovative designs of community-based interventions, Ayoola started collaborative projects in African countries, including in her home country of Nigeria.

“I’ve seen a lot of women go through tough times,” said Ayoola, reflecting specifically on growing up in Nigeria. “And I think of Christ. He’s come to give us life, so what can I do myself being a woman, and what can we do to improve women’s health? Those are questions that got everything started for me.”