Cardiovascular center expands to Las Vegas

Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers opened an office in Las Vegas, its first location outside Michigan.

Led by Dr. Rick Bernstein and Dr. George Pliagas, the new outpatient endovascular center will be staffed by a team of 16 vascular professionals. Like ACV’s Michigan locations, the team in the Las Vegas office will provide comprehensive vascular, arterial and vein care.

This is the fourth office for ACV Centers, which first opened its doors in Grand Rapids more than

two years ago and now sees 10% of its patients outside of Michigan.

ACV Centers Las Vegas will concentrate on treating peripheral artery disease (PAD) and the complications of critical limb ischemia (CLI). These two conditions often lead to unnecessary amputations, which ACV Centers works globally to prevent.

“Our Michigan locations receive a high number of patients from across the country who need specialized treatments only ACV Centers offers,” Bernstein said. “With our new Las Vegas office, we are able to give patients living outside the Midwest another convenient way to receive highly personalized care that addresses serious health conditions, prevents amputations and gives them their lives back.”

Bernstein specializes in cardiothoracic and vascular surgery. After meeting the founders of ACV, he decided to concentrate on preventing amputations and saving people’s legs.

Pliagas is a vascular surgeon specializing in endovascular and hybrid techniques, venous insufficiency and venous ulcers. A believer in combining vascular surgery with endovascular skills, Pliagas has spent his career adopting new treatment strategies into his daily practice to salvage limbs.

ACV Centers Las Vegas was opened by Dr. Jihad Mustapha and Dr. Fadi Saab, who founded ACV in Grand Rapids. The uncle-nephew team, widely known as “The Leg Savers,” began accepting patients at ACV Grand Rapids in February 2018 with a strong focus on ending limb amputations.

“We are gratified that our patient-centered focus to care draws patients from across the country,” Mustapha said. “Opening a location in Nevada allows us to more easily serve patients on the West Coast and in the mountain states, enabling them to receive this life-saving care closer to home. We are one step closer to saving more limbs — and lives — throughout the country.”

Mustapha and Saab plan to use ACV Centers as a national model for amputation prevention, opening more centers throughout the U.S. The complex treatment of PAD and CLI remains a relatively small practice throughout the country, which leads to more amputations than necessary, according to the founders.

ACV Las Vegas at 4275 S. Burnham Ave., Suite 102, is open and now accepting patients.