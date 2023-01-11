CarePatrol expands footprint, adds to management team

A local senior placement service added three new partners and expanded to provide services in two new locations.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan, a local senior care consultant, said it now will provide services to the Greenville and Lakeview areas.

The company also appointed three new management partners, Melanie Lockerby, Nick Wake and Jake Lockerby.

“We have grown tremendously over our nine years in business and are very excited to expand our service area to help seniors and their families find solutions,” said CarePatrol owner Sandi Wake. “(Our) new partners understand that the secret of our success is in our amazing team and their dedication to a simple principle — placing the client at the heart of everything we do.”

Melanie Lockerby has spent the past two decades working in health care in roles ranging from administrator at Green Acres of Standale to branch manager at Arcadia Home Care & Staffing and most recently as community liaison at Health Care Associates & Community Care Givers. Originally from Leslie, she studied at Ferris State University and Lansing Community College.

She joined CarePatrol in 2019 and serves as a care transition manager, working with seniors and their families to find them the most accessible and appropriate care options for each individual case. Lockerby will continue as a care transition manager as well as overseeing CarePatrol’s three other care transition managers, taking on an expanded role in the company over time.

In addition to her work with CarePatrol, Lockerby is also the president of the Michigan Alliance for Healthy Aging, a local nonprofit.

“I am beyond blessed for this opportunity,” she said. “Helping seniors has always been my passion.”

Jake Lockerby is the operations manager for Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a logistics company headquartered in Grand Rapids. Originally from Big Rapids, he studied at Ferris State University and has spent the bulk of his career in supply chain management and logistics.

According to a statement by CarePatrol, “As a newcomer to the senior placement field, Jake will be learning the industry from the ground up before joining the team in a more active role.”

Lockerby will remain at his current job, but will assist in the management of CarePatrol.

Wake joined CarePatrol in 2020 and serves as director of business development. Prior to joining the organization, he earned a Bachelor of Science in public administration from Ferris State University and worked for the Michigan House of Representatives, managing legislative and committee work for two state representatives. He also served as a township trustee in Thornapple Township between 2012-16. After leaving the legislature, he worked as an account/sales manager for Guardian Pharmacy of Michigan.

In addition to his work with CarePatrol, Wake is also the vice president and government affairs chair for the Michigan chapter of the National Placement and Referral Alliance. He will continue in his role as CarePatrol’s director of business development, handling marketing and working with referral partners and communities, while taking on additional management responsibilities. He is the son of CarePatrol of Western Michigan owner Sandi Wake.

Sandi Wake started the CarePatrol of Western Michigan franchise in 2013. With the addition of three new partners, she will continue to work for CarePatrol but will shift her focus to business management and training.

CarePatrol offers hands-on assistance to seniors and their families, guiding them through the process of finding appropriate independent living, assisted living, memory or in-home care solutions to fit their needs. One of nine CarePatrol offices in Michigan, CarePatrol of Western Michigan serves Kent, Barry and Ionia counties with the recent addition of the Greenville and Lakeview areas.