Catherine’s Health Center receives federal funding to open additional locations

Catherine’s Health Center is opening more clinic locations after multiple community health centers closed due to COVID-19 and other complications.

This opportunity came through a competitive application process, resulting in Catherine’s designation as a federally qualified health center. Federal funding is available to support service expansion in the amount of $1.7 million with the stipulation that Catherine’s achieves two to three milestones — i.e. opening or having formal agreements to open two or three clinical sites — by mid-November.

Mercy Health St. Mary’s closed its Dental Clinic and Heartside Health Center. Other offices throughout the community have closed as well, either temporarily or permanently because of COVID-19.

To meet this new demand for health care, Catherine’s Health Center has been granted the opportunity to serve populations in downtown Grand Rapids, Madison Square, the Clyde Park area, Roosevelt Park, Sparta and beyond.

In addition to the goal of opening two to three more sites, the center is actively seeking additional clinical sites and staff to make the expansion possible.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to expand critical health services for the underserved,” said Karen Kaashoek, CEO of Catherine’s Health Center. “The need for access to care is growing, and we’re honored to be part of the solution.”

The grant will help Catherine’s grow from serving 1,200 patients annually to 19,000 by the end of 2022. In addition to primary care medical and behavioral health services, Catherine’s also will be launching dental services.