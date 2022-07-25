Catherine’s Health Center to open new location

A local health center is opening its fourth location in Wyoming.

Catherine’s Health Center (CHC) is celebrating its newest location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 950 36th St. SW in Wyoming.

The new location will officially open on Monday, Aug. 1. The facility will provide primary medical and behavioral health services to patients of all ages.

“We are excited to be opening our doors to the Wyoming community and to be able to bring Catherine’s services to anyone and everyone (who) comes through our doors,” said Megan Erskine, CEO, Catherine’s Health Center. “Not only providing our services but doing so in partnership with the Wyoming community will be key to providing quality and comprehensive health care to anyone in need.”

CHC’s newest location is part of a series of recent company initiatives, including the expansion of services to provide primary health, dental and behavioral health care to patients of all ages, the addition of a behavioral health program in partnership with Townline Elementary and the opening of a dental clinic in Kentwood in 2021.

“Being able to open our doors to the Wyoming community will be important in helping to close so many gaps for those seeking care here,” said Sam Wohlfeil, director of strategic engagement for Catherine’s Health Center. “This has been a process with plenty of ups and downs, and we are so thrilled to be finally opening our doors.”

Catherine’s Health Center is a nonprofit, federally-qualified health center originally opened in 1996. The center serves 23 ZIP codes in West Michigan, offering primary medical services, dental health, behavioral health services, health care navigation, payment support and more.