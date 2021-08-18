CDC raises Kent County’s COVID-19 infection rate to ‘high’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the level of COVID-19 infection from “substantial” to “high” for Kent County.

The CDC recommends everyone in areas with a risk designation of substantial or high wear a face mask in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC data tracker can be viewed here.

The CDC defines high transmission as more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate of 10% or greater in the past seven days. Kent County currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 8.4%, and the seven-day average for new cases is 103 per 100,000.

Due to the current risk classification and positivity rate, an eviction moratorium from the CDC now covers Kent County. Tenants in counties with high or substantial transmission who meet income requirements, face a loss of income, are trying to pay rent and submit a declaration form to their landlord, are covered by the moratorium through Oct. 3.

The COVID-19 vaccine cannot prevent 100% of infections, but it does prevent most of them. Infections among vaccinated people also are less severe than those who have not been vaccinated.

“Vaccines remain our best tool for ending this pandemic, so we continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Adam London, director of the Kent County Health Department. “With the delta variant spreading quickly throughout our community, we must remain vigilant and take extra steps in protecting our friends, family and neighbors.”

The CDC and the Kent County Health Department recommend the following guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.