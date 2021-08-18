Center for Physical Rehabilitation opens Byron Center clinic

The Center for Physical Rehabilitation relocated its Wyoming clinic to a new building at 6500 Byron Center Ave. SW Suite 202, Byron Center.

The new clinic consists of 2,800 square feet of clinical treatment space, including dedicated areas for specialties in sports functional rehabilitation and women’s health and pelvic floor treatment. Clinic manager Mindy Simon said her many years with The Center for Physical Rehabilitation, along with the expanded space will provide increased opportunities to serve the physical therapy needs of the greater Byron Center community.

First Companies of Kentwood was the general contractor for this project.

To schedule an appointment, contact (616) 954-0950 or visit pt-cpr.com.