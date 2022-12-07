Cherry Health installs Narcan vending machines at two locations

New vending machines will provide potentially life-saving drugs to help reduce overdose deaths in West Michigan.

Cherry Health recently partnered with the Grand Rapids Red Project, a nonprofit focused on improving health, reducing health risks and preventing HIV, to install two Narcan vending machines.

The vending machines, which were delivered Tuesday, Dec. 6, were placed outside the south entrance at Cherry Health’s Heart of the City Health Center, 100 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids, and at Cherry Health’s Montcalm Health Center, 1003 N. Lafayette St. in Greenville.

The vending machines will give the public 24-hour access to free Narcan in opioid overdose reversal kits, helping stop fatal overdoses.

Narcan (naloxone) is a drug in nasal-spray form that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by blocking the opioid’s effects on the brain and restoring breathing. Drugs in the opioid family include prescription painkillers such as OxyContin, fentanyl, methadone and Vicodin, as well as street drugs like heroin. Naloxone will not reverse overdose resulting from non-opioid drugs such as cocaine, benzodiazepines or alcohol. Narcan has no potential for abuse.

These vending machines will allow anyone access to potentially life-saving drug kits and help prevent opioid overdose deaths, which, according to the Red Project, have surpassed automobile accident deaths in the state of Michigan.

“By providing free and accessible Narcan, we hope to diminish the stigma of substance abuse — it’s real, it affects everyone,” said Bob Smith, director of behavioral health therapy at Cherry Health. “As a community, it’s important that we normalize the use of life-saving medications, like Narcan, that can be easily accessible. We’ve made strides toward this throughout the past few years and have seen progress in destigmatizing those suffering from a substance use disorder and promoting the use of safe and effective overdose reversal medications in the community. These new vending machines at two Cherry Health locations are another resource for our patients and our entire community.”

Opioid overdose is the leading cause of accidental deaths and has led to a decrease in life expectancy nationwide, according to a statement by Cherry Health. Through outpatient and inpatient programs for substance abuse disorders and recovery management and counseling programs for those struggling with substance abuse, Cherry Health helps people manage substance abuse disorders.

“Ideally, we would like as many people as possible in our community to carry naloxone rescue kits so that there is the greatest probability that when and if someone overdoses in our community, there is someone with this life-saving tool nearby,” said Steve Alsum, executive director, The Grand Rapids Red Project. “Specifically, at Cherry Health, we encourage anyone who has a history of substance use, knows someone — whether or not they are currently using — or anyone with prescribed opioids to have a rescue kit with them at all times. They could be the reason for saving someone’s life.”

The Red Project focuses on overdose prevention, helping reduce the stigma around substance abuse to help those in need find the courage to seek help without judgment. The Red Project offers Naloxone rescue kits, free overdose education and training and syringe access services in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Lake and Newaygo counties to help reduce the spread of HIV, Hepatitis C, bloodborne infections, and physical injuries associated with substance use.