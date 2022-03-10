Cherry Health receives $2M to support virtual care

Cherry Health was awarded $2 million in virtual health care funding from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Grand Rapids-based health care organization was the only one in Michigan, and one of 29 health centers in the nation, to receive a total of nearly $55 million to increase the access and quality of virtual health care for underserved populations.

The funds will support virtual health care technology such as telehealth, artificial intelligence, remote patient monitoring, digital patient tools and health information technology platforms.

“As COVID-19 began to hit West Michigan in March 2020, Cherry Health rapidly expanded telemedicine to better meet our patients’ needs,” said President and CEO Tasha Blackmon. “In many ways, this funding is level-setting, in that it allows us to make some much-needed investments in technology that will remove barriers to comprehensive, quality health care for the patients we serve.”

Since the pandemic began, Cherry Health has conducted over 200,000 virtual medical and behavioral health visits.

“Throughout the past couple of years, we have recognized how vital telehealth and digital patient technologies have become for not only the families we serve but for all of our community members,” Blackmon said. “We are incredibly fortunate to receive this additional funding from the federal government to help us provide virtual care services for our community in new and innovative ways.”