Children’s hospital names medical director of philanthropy

A local children’s hospital appointed a leader to address burnout and provide support for hospital caregivers.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital (HDVCH) recently announced Dr. James Fahner accepted the position of medical director of philanthropy education and provider well-being, transitioning from his former role as endowed division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology.

Fahner brings over 33 years as a leader in child and family health to his new role, in which he will lead engagement and elevate the work of the HDVCH Foundation through provider mentoring, donor relations, fundraising and stewardship activities. Fahner will also work with the Office of Physician and APP Fulfillment to lead provider well-being programs that combat caregiver burnout and provide peer support.

Fahner is also the founding and current endowed division chief, pediatric hematology/oncology, Ethie Haworth Children’s Cancer Center, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Corewell Health Medical Group West.

In addition to this work, Fahner serves on several community boards, including the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation board of directors, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital board committee, Hospice of Michigan Foundation board, Van Andel Research Institute and Graduate School boards of trustees and the Cancer Research Consortium of West Michigan executive board. He also is medical adviser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan. He will continue to serve these organizations while in his new role.

“Dr. Fahner’s passion and contagious spirit have contributed to the growth and image of HDVCH as a destination center for world-class pediatric care. He will continue to be a spokesperson and advocate for the children’s hospital and our patients in his new role,” said Dr. Hossain Marandi, president, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Beth Kurt will succeed Fahner in his previous role.