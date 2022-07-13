Children’s rehab hospital planned for Grand Rapids

A partnership between two West Michigan health systems will bring the state’s first children’s rehabilitation hospital to Grand Rapids.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, July 11, announced plans to build the state’s first children’s rehabilitation hospital, which will be operated by Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The new hospital will be built on Wealthy Street across from Mary Free Bed’s main campus. A pedestrian walkway will connect the two hospitals. The two-story, 67,000-square-foot facility will house 24 private inpatient rooms and has an estimated construction cost of $60 million.

In appropriations activity earlier this month, the state allotted $10 million for this project.

The hospital will offer more than 40 specialized rehabilitation programs, technology fit for children, spacious outpatient treatment areas, spaces for specialized services, indoor and outdoor recreation spots for all ages and a classroom for a certified teacher to help children keep up with schoolwork.

“This new pediatric rehabilitation facility brings together highly specialized, integrated programs with exceptional physicians and caregivers to help children receive the treatment and therapies they need when they need it,” said Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO, BHSH System. “We are proud of our partnership with Mary Free Bed, built on a foundation of shared values and medical excellence inspiring all involved.”

Mary Free Bed said it cared for 57% of Michigan’s children last year, creating a clear need for increased children’s rehabilitation capacity.

“We believe there are kids who would greatly benefit from rehabilitation who aren’t receiving it,” said Kent Riddle, president and CEO of Mary Free Bed. “The new hospital is projected to serve 20% more patients by the third year of operation.”

This will be the ninth free-standing children’s rehabilitation hospital in the U.S. Construction is slated to begin in spring 2023 and is expected to take two years.