Clark Retirement Community forms affiliation with BHI Senior Living

Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to reflect the nature of the partnership between Clark Retirement and BHI. An earlier version stated it was an acquisition.

Clark Retirement Community formed an affiliation with an Indianapolis-based senior care organization.

Indianapolis-based BHI Senior Living and Clark Retirement Community signed an affiliation agreement on Jan. 19.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Clark will maintain its brand and identity as a subsidiary of BHI, and the BHI board of directors will succeed the current Clark governing board, which will include two current Clark board members, Beth Kelly and Brian Ellis.

Brian Pangle, president and CEO of Clark Retirement, will continue as president of Clark and all Michigan-based operations, and the existing executive team will remain in place.

The Clark Foundation will continue to operate independently, and its board will appoint two additional members from BHI Senior Living.

“Our board conducted an 18-month, comprehensive exploratory process and unanimously agreed an affiliation with BHI Senior Living will allow Clark to remain a vibrant and relevant pillar in the community well into the future,” Pangle said.

Pangle said the affiliation with BHI will allow Clark to expand, enhance and reposition existing campuses and to identify other opportunities to serve older adults in West Michigan and throughout the state.

Both nonprofit, faith-based senior living organizations have histories of providing services and care in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitative care communities.

“For over 116 years, Clark has been creating communities of dignity, compassion and respect centered on the lives of older adults and those who care for them,” said Beth Kelly, board chair, Clark. “Identifying a partner who shares our mission, vision and values was of paramount importance. BHI Senior Living checked all of the boxes and will align beautifully with Clark’s culture and vision of the future.”

Since 1906, Clark has remained in a covenant relationship with the Michigan Conference of the United Methodist Church, and Bishop David Bard said he supports Clark’s new affiliation.

“As the environment for retirement communities and senior care facilities has changed in recent years, I recognize the need for faith-based, nonprofit organizations to work together more collaboratively and support this affiliation,” Bard said. “I think I speak for the entire Michigan Conference in saying that I am grateful for our relationship with Clark through the years, and we look forward to our continuing relationship for years to come.”

John Datillo, CEO of BHI, also said he anticipates a bright future for the two organizations.

“Clark’s track record of success in developing thoughtful, innovative approaches to serving seniors aligns perfectly with the future growth vision of BHI. We look forward to partnering with Clark in Grand Rapids and throughout the state of Michigan and are proud to welcome Clark to the BHI Family,” Daillo said.