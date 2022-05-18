Clinica Santa Maria breaks ground on new pharmacy

A Trinity Health hospital recently broke ground on a new pharmacy.

Trinity Health Clinica Santa Maria began construction Monday, May 16, on a 2,000-square-foot pharmacy at 730 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.

The $1.5 million project is scheduled to be finished in December. The retail pharmacy will provide convenient access to care through drive-through service and walk-up counter service.

“This new addition will provide patients with easier access to pharmacy services in a location that is both convenient and close to home,” said Kameron Selleck, practice leader at Trinity Health Clinica Santa Maria. “In addition to creating four new jobs within the pharmacy, it is improving access to important medical care for our patient population — persons of color and vulnerable populations in the community.”

Clinica Santa Maria offers primary health care to underserved, homeless, uninsured and migrant patients and provides financial assistance to those in need.

The hospital provides adult and child primary care, pregnancy care, immunizations, dental referrals, diabetes education and STD screening and treatment. There are no language barriers at Clinica Santa Maria, as all staff are bilingual.

“Our retail pharmacies provide standard retail pharmacy dispensing, easy communication with provider offices for seamless patient care and access to a variety of immunizations,” said Carmen Docter, Trinity Health pharmacy manager. “We have a pharmacist that contacts patients to review their medications and we stock many over-the-counter products that our patients may need.”

Wolverine Building Group is the general contractor, working alongside Lott3Metz Architecture.