Community website offers COVID-19 resources for Muskegon residents

Muskegon organizations launched a new website to help provide a one-stop location for important COVID-19 resources for residents.

Mask Up Muskegon created in cooperation with Public Health – Muskegon County, HealthWest, the Muskegon Community Health Innovation Region, United Way of the Lakeshore and Call 2-1-1, provides access to important information like COVID-19 testing locations and information, local COVID-19 news and updates, sharable videos and social media graphics, stories of local COVID-19 survivors and families, mask donation information and more.

The website also provides links to the state’s most-recent COVID-19 orders so residents can keep up to date on any restrictions that currently are in place.

COVID-19 is still surging in Muskegon County, and the number of deaths caused by the virus doubled in November alone, according to the website’s organizers.