Corewell beats supply chain struggles with early warning system

Supply chain stresses prompted Corewell Health’s West Michigan hospitals to rethink how they handle and procure supplies, coming up with a new model: the Early Warning Score. Now, that scoring system is being expanded statewide.

Among the many problems the COVID-19 pandemic precipitated in the world of health care, supply chain hurdles have been some of the most complex and long-lasting.

As global conflicts, worker shortages and fallout from the still-ongoing pandemic slowed supply chains to a grinding halt, hospitals found themselves scrambling for the supplies needed to perform everything from routine procedures and everyday checkups to complex surgeries.

Forbes, in a May article, called the supply chain shortage an “unprecedented strain,” and pointed out that while in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic supply chain issues felt more urgent, they are now more widespread and include a wider array of equipment.

The strain of having to conserve, stockpile or substitute items in intense clinical settings affects everyone — from the doctors having to adapt to new equipment on the fly to supply managers in charge of stocking necessary items.

When supply chains slowed and backed up, hospitals were forced to think on their feet to keep essential supplies on hand and life-saving procedures available to patients.

According to Amy Bertotti, director of clinical value analysis at Corewell Health in West Michigan, the key to keeping operations running smoothly has been to focus on being proactive, rather than reactive.

“During and after COVID we were seeing a huge disruption in the supply chain with our products. All products are important; however, what is particularly important are the clinical products,” Bertotti said. “We were having disruption to patient care with (what) the clinicians and the surgeons needed because of the supply disruption in the industry. And we were being very reactive to the disruption rather than proactive.”

This, in addition to interrupting patient care, was causing additional stress and cost for the hospital system.

“When we aren’t proactive and don’t have a plan in place, teams are scrambling, and not just supply chain, it’s the clinical team, too,” Bertotti said. “Everyone’s scrambling to figure out how to solve this. We would also have instances where we found out our back order was too late and now we found a supply to replace it, but we needed it tomorrow. So, we’re paying extremely high shipping fees for overnights.

“So we created a work group with our clinical and quality leaders to say, ‘How can we be more proactive to solve this issue and stop the disruption to our clinical teams and surgeons?’ We developed a task force and started to brainstorm around what this can look like for our organization and how we can proactively respond.”

In 2021, Bertotti and her team decided to change how they looked at products. They created an Early Warning Score (EWS) for all of the clinical products used within the hospital system, then under the name Spectrum Health.

“What this was is mimicking what’s called the Early Warning Score in the clinical areas for patients who are potentially going to deteriorate and we would have to intervene,” she said. “It gives us a preemptive view to say, ‘There’s several factors going on with this patient that might indicate that they’re going to get really sick.’ So, we took that methodology and said, ‘How can we apply that to products?’ Let’s create some key factors that we would look at for these products to give us that early warning indicator that they might become short or have a disruption, and then we can proactively intervene prior to it hitting the clinical teams.”

The first thing the task force did was go through all 12,000 individual stock keeping units (SKUs) of Corewell’s products and together, with a team of clinical nurse specialists and value analysts, scored each product. Over hours of work, the team placed a value on every product based on factors such as criticality to patient care, how widely used the product is, how easy or difficult it is to substitute for others like it, and more.

These scores then were plugged directly into Corewell’s enterprise resource planning system to monitor product levels.

This new system would keep an eye on every product used by Corewell, catching potential supply issues before they become critical, warning the purchasing team when items with high importance are in danger of running low.

Right now, the purchasing team is alerted at 18 days for high-EWS items, giving them that time frame to either formulate a plan to change the practice around the product to conserve supply, find other suppliers to provide the product or find a suitable substitute for the product.

Moderate EWS items are alerted at 10 days and items scored with low importance are alerted at five.

Bertotti said that, while every product Corewell uses is instrumental in patient health, some are, of course, more urgent than others, earning them a higher score. The value analysis team worked with clinicians to determine the correct scoring for each item, ensuring that every product was valued accurately.

Items that are essential for patient care generally earn high EWS, Bertotti said.

“Most items that are surgery related, that a surgeon would use in the operating room, would become high EWS,” she said. “Products that are lifesaving, (that) you need to care for our patients. If a patient codes, we need to defib them. It’s critical. Ventricular assist devices, many of the cardiac cardiology products that keep patients alive, those are critical items. Pharmacy is also included; a lot of the pharmaceuticals have a high EWS as well.”

Bertotti said the new system has been a “breakthrough” for Corewell and she anticipates it being a game-changer as the system’s eastern and western hospitals continue to integrate this year and EWS is scaled throughout all Corewell hospitals.

Not only has the EWS system reshaped how Corewell handles supplies, it also has helped take some of the strain off of doctors and nurses who no longer have to worry about not having the products needed to look after their patients.

“It feels good to play a role in making sure that our patients are provided excellent care and that they aren’t disrupted with product shortages,” Bertotti said. “It just connects to purpose. That’s why we’re here, to care for our patients.”

Corewell Health’s EWS system won Customer or Patient Innovation of the Year from Gartner for its Power of the Profession Supply Chain Awards 2023.