Corewell Health earns highest marks for digital health

Two Corewell Health locations ranked among the country’s best for use of information technology.

Corewell Health West and Corewell Health South, formerly Spectrum Health West and Spectrum Health Lakeland, recently earned the highest marks of any health care organization in the country in the 2022 College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Digital Health Most Wired survey.

The survey, which serves as a “digital health check-up” for health care organizations nationwide, took a look at 38,000 organizations’ adoption, implementation and use of information technology

Corewell Health West and Corewell Health South received the highest mark, a level 10, in the areas of acute care and ambulatory care. Fewer than 20 hospitals throughout the country received a top score in one or both of these areas.

Additionally, Corewell Health West and Corewell Health South received a level nine mark in long-term and post-acute care, which was the highest score awarded in this category. Corewell was one of only two winners nationwide in the level nine category.

“This is a great honor and recognition for the entire team,” said Jason Joseph, chief digital and information officer, Corewell Health System. “Achieving this level of performance requires collaboration and focus not only from our IT teams, but also from our clinicians and operations teams throughout the organization.

“Ultimately, our digital transformation benefits our patients, their families and our communities by creating more seamless experiences, expanding access to care, improving efficiency and affordability, and driving better outcomes through innovation.”

Corewell was the only Michigan health care organization to earn the highest marks from CHIME in all three measured areas of care.

Other Michigan names on the 2022 CHIME Most Wired list include Trinity Health, Bronson Healthcare, University of Michigan Health-West, MyMichigan Health, Henry Ford Health and DMC Detroit Medical Center.