Corewell Health first in US to use newest stroke care tech

A ground-breaking stroke procedure was performed recently in West Michigan using a newly approved technological device.

Corewell Health this week became the first hospital in the U.S. to perform a surgery using Zoom RDL Radial Access System, the newest medical innovation in stroke surgery.

Zoom RDL, created by Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company Imperative Care, was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use on Jan. 4. It provides surgeons with a new option for accessing and removing life-threatening clots cutting off blood flow to a patient’s brain.

According to Business Wire, Corewell Health was the first in the nation to utilize this technology to complete an in-human case of ischemic stroke (involving a blocked blood vessel).

Dr. Justin Singer, a West Michigan neurosurgeon, completed the surgery. The ZOOM RDL was used successfully during the surgery (thrombectomy) to treat an acute stroke for a patient with complex anatomy, which would have made femoral artery access challenging. Using the ZOOM RDL, Singer was able to remove the clot using a Zoom Aspiration Catheter and achieved complete revascularization (restoration of blood flow in blocked arteries or veins) in less than 20 minutes.

Singer was impressed with the new technology and anticipates continuing to make use of it in his practice.

“As we continue to advance how we care for our stroke patients and see the overwhelming benefit of performing radial interventions, it’s remarkable to have a company like Imperative Care respond with much-needed tools for a radial approach,” Singer said. “The addition of this new technology will allow me the first capability to choose the best access approach for each patient without limitations.

“Accessing a blood clot through the radial artery in the wrist, as opposed to the femoral artery in the upper thigh, is preferable for certain patients and may result in easier recovery at the access site.”

Zoom RDL is the newest addition to Imperative Care’s Zoom Stroke Solution, the company’s ischemic stroke product portfolio that includes the Zoom 88 Large Distal Platform (LDP) for neurovascular access, four purposefully designed vessel-matching Zoom Aspiration Catheters, and the powerful Zoom Pump with Zoom POD for sterile-field clot capture.

Stroke occurs when a blood vessel feeding the brain gets clogged or bursts, cutting off vital blood flow to the brain. It is the fifth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and a major cause of serious disability among adults, according to the American Stroke Association. Most strokes are ischemic and may need treatment through a mechanical thrombectomy, a surgical procedure that removes blood clots from the brain.

“We are excited to offer a new capability in our patient-first portfolio, empowering physicians with both femoral and radial access options to care for their patients for the best possible outcomes,” said Daniel Davis, president and COO of Imperative Care. “We are committed to providing meaningful solutions that directly address the feedback and needs of physicians through continued innovation of the Zoom Stroke Solution. A radial approach can be beneficial for patients with unfavorable femoral access and can make access site recovery easier for the patient.

“We are in a new era of stroke thrombectomy, and Zoom RDL is an important part of this evolution that will allow physicians to get closer to the treatment site for quicker, more efficient stroke procedures without compromising device selection.”