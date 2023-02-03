Corewell Health focuses on reducing readmissions for $5M savings

A new study by Corewell Health took a look at ways to reduce hospital readmission for patients and the potential savings it could have for the health system.

A study published in December by a Corewell Health team showed identifying patients with a high risk of readmission and focusing support on them was effective to reduce costly readmissions.

The study, taking place over 20 months in 2021 and 2022, has thus far kept 200 patients from being readmitted and has resulted in a $5 million cost savings.

Using predictive analytics, Corewell Health care coordinators in January 2021 began to predict which individuals faced a more difficult recovery after their hospitalization. From there, they started to create a targeted and actionable plan to address barriers from the first day of discharge to the end of the first month.

Leveraging artificial intelligence with clinician verification, the patients at greatest risk for readmission were identified for more focused support during their transition out of the hospital setting. This support included communication across clinical teams as well as focused interventions designed to address three key elements of personal recovery: clinical challenges, behavioral health and social determinants of health.

An interdisciplinary team at Corewell then mapped interventions over the month of transition support. Task-oriented follow-up and proactive outreach promoted an intervention that meets each patient at the point of their personal needs. Proactive outreach included questions and patient interventions relating to diet, transportation and behavioral health, among others.

The combination of identifying complex patients and providing personalized support made a significant impact on patient care and delivery system performance metrics.

In December, the study (authored by Dr.Tricia Baird, Lindsey Eastman, Erica Auger, Dr. James M. Moses and Dr. Alejandro Quiroga Chand) was published in the Volume 4, No. 1 issue of peer-reviewed journal NEJM Catalyst under the title “Reducing Readmission Risk Through Whole-Person Design.”

“By working in advance of recovery barriers and focusing on whole-person needs, real rates of readmission can be reduced, even for people at high risk for return to acute care,” said Chand, senior vice president, chief medical officer ambulatory care and population health, Corewell Health West.

On the basis of the 20-month experience, the authors believe this patient-centered intervention is scalable and sustainable. In 2023, the program will be expanded from 15 offices to 45 primary care sites that serve patients enrolled with Priority Health.