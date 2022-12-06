Corewell Health maternity care recognized by U.S. World and News Report

Five Corewell Health hospitals in West Michigan were given the highest designation for uncomplicated pregnancy care.

U.S. World and News Report released its 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list, and several of Corewell Health’s West Michigan hospitals were designated as high-performing.

High-performing, the highest designation a hospital can receive, recognizes excellence in maternity care as measured by factors such as newborn complication rates.

Seven Corewell Health hospitals were among the 10 hospitals in the state to achieve high-performing status, according to the U.S. News report. Five of them are located in West Michigan.

The following hospitals were designated as high-performing:

Corewell Health Butterworth/Blodgett Hospitals

Corewell Health Gerber Memorial Hospital

Corewell Health Pennock Hospital

Corewell Health United Hospital

Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital

Corewell Health Farmington Hills Hospital

Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor, Memorial Healthcare Owosso and McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital were also recognized as high-performing in Michigan.

“We are thrilled to be ranked among the top hospitals in the nation,” said Dr. Cheryl Wolfe, vice president and department chief of women’s health, Corewell Health West. “We understand patients have a choice where they deliver their babies, and this designation is a true testament to the exceptional care our team provides to patients choosing to have their babies at Corewell Health.”

For the 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list, U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 U.S. hospitals that provide labor and delivery services for uncomplicated pregnancies.

The ranking methodology is based on measures such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates and vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) rates, among other measures.

Individual hospital rankings and information can be found at the U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care website.