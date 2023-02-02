Corewell Health names VP of government relations and public policy

A former University of Michigan leader stepped into a new role at Corewell Health.

Corewell Health named Kristina Ko its new vice president, government relations and public policy and chief government affairs officer.

Ko joined Corewell Health after more than 10 years at the University of Michigan (U-M), where she held a variety of roles, most recently as executive director of federal relations.

“Kristina understands the immense importance and impact that public policy has on providing the best care and coverage for our communities,” said Corewell Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker. “Her expertise and experience will be instrumental as we transform health care to better serve our patients and health plan members. We are thrilled to welcome her.”

In her new role, Ko will focus her efforts on developing and promoting a public policy agenda that advances Corewell Health’s vision of making health simple, affordable, equitable and exceptional for the communities it serves.

During her time at U-M, Ko helped position the university as a global leader in education, research and service. She stepped into the role of executive director of federal relations in 2021, and worked in Washington, D.C. to connect U-M to monitor legislation of interest to the university.

Ko also served as the primary contact with Congress, the executive branch, federal agencies, research organizations and other external stakeholder groups to advance the reputation and increase awareness about the achievements, needs and opportunities of the university.

Prior to U-M, Ko served as a health care adviser for the office of former U.S. Senator Carl Levin where she worked on the Affordable Care Act. She supported the senator’s work as chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee and chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in the Committee of Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

“The nation’s health care system continues to require significant transformation that will pave the way for systems like Corewell Health to efficiently and effectively deliver and pay for health care,” Ko said. “I look forward to helping Corewell Health advance public policies that will enable a more simplified, accessible, equitable and affordable health care system.”

Ko has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from University of California, Berkeley and a master’s of public policy from Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago.