Corewell Health opens rehab center

Health care leaders recently cut the ribbon on a new healing space in Grand Rapids.

Corewell Health on Wednesday, Dec. 7, opened a new sub-acute rehabilitation (SAR) facility, which will provide short-term rehabilitation to people recovering from surgery, serious injury or illness.

The new facility, 1001 Leffingwell Ave. NE, is 82,000 square feet on a 15-acre campus and has 80 beds.

Named Corewell Health-Rehab and Nursing Center Leffingwell, the location offers a comfortable healing space for sub-acute rehabilitation, lower-intensity inpatient rehab and discharging the patient home.

Occupancy of the SAR facility is expected to begin in early 2023.

“The new sub-acute rehabilitation facility is specifically designed for the needs of our patients and is set in an environment designed to promote peaceful recovery,” said Chad Tuttle, senior vice president, hospital operations and post-acute care, Corewell Health West. “Well-designed, smaller facilities provide us with a modern environment for both rehabilitation and long-term care.”

The SAR facility includes:

A gym with fitness and rehabilitation equipment in over 5,000 square feet of space

A daily living space with full kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom to practice home-like living activities

Private dining areas that can be reserved for social and family gatherings

Three courtyards with walking paths, benches and tables

A private, full-service hair salon offering shampoo, styling, cuts, color, shaving and nail treatments

Private patient rooms with 55-inch televisions, handicap accessible showers, comfortable seating and natural views

A multipurpose activity room with seating, books, games and activities

Corewell Health-Rehab and Nursing Center Leffingwell will also be complemented by a 125-bed facility offering long-term care, scheduled to open in 2024. The facility, which began construction in August, is located on nine acres at the corner of Fuller and Cedar streets in Grand Rapids.

According to a statement by Corewell Health, upon completion of both facilities, care will be transitioned from Spectrum Health Rehab and Nursing Center-Fuller Avenue, an award-winning facility that recently was named one of Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes of 2023 in Michigan.

Additionally, as part of Corewell Health’s goal to make its facilities carbon-neutral by 2040, Corewell Health West is partnering with CMS Energy to develop a 2.35-acre solar array on the Leffingwell property that will help power the SAR facility.