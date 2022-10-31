Corewell Health recognized as leader in Parkinson’s care

A local health care system was recognized for its multifaceted approach to Parkinson’s disease treatment.

The Corewell Health West Neurology Movement Disorders Program recently was named a Comprehensive Care Center for Parkinson’s disease by the Parkinson’s Foundation, a national organization funding research and providing educational resources to Parkinson’s disease patients and caregivers.

Corewell Health’s Movement Disorders Program is the first program in Michigan to receive this designation and one of only six Comprehensive Care Centers nationwide. Corewell joins University of Arkansas Medical Sciences, Connecticut’s Hartford HealthCare, Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, Ochsner Neuroscience Institute in Los Angeles and University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The Parkinson’s Foundation’s Comprehensive Care Center designation recognizes medical centers that excel in utilizing a specialized, multidisciplinary team approach to provide the highest level of evidence-based, patient-centered care. Additionally, Comprehensive Care Centers demonstrate leadership in professional training and conduct impactful patient education and community outreach.

“Comprehensive Care Center designation recognizes the high-quality and evidence-based care we provide right here in West Michigan,” said Dr. Ashok Sriram, medical director, movement disorders program, Corewell Health West. “We are pleased to offer patient-centric, multidisciplinary Parkinson’s clinics and understand that this level of care grows even more important as the number of people living with Parkinson’s continues to rise. As Corewell Health West providers, we are committed to improving the lives of people living with this disease.”

The Movement Disorders Program offers care on a wide spectrum, including medication options, physical exercise, Lee Silverman Voice Treatment Big and Loud therapy programs and deep brain stimulation. Corewell Health also offers training for care partners, support groups for patients and families and free exercise classes in person and virtually.

As a Comprehensive Care Center, Corewell Health’s Movement Disorders Program must consistently meet the Parkinson’s Foundation’s care, professional training, community education and outreach criteria, and reapply for designation after five years.

Due to this designation, Corewell is part of the Parkinson’s Foundation Global Care Network, where clinicians from the foundation’s Centers of Excellence, Comprehensive Care Centers and Network of Excellence locations share research and experience to raise the standard of care for people living with Parkinson’s Disease.

“This expansion of the Global Care Network is part of a broader strategy to recognize excellence in clinical care, develop a global network of interconnected clinicians and raise the standard of care for all those living with PD,” said John Lehr, Parkinson’s Foundation president and CEO. “We are interested in recognizing centers in the U.S. that are leading Parkinson’s care and bringing forward new treatments and practices that are improving patient outcomes.”