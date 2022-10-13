Corewell Health recognized for DEI efforts for second year

For its second consecutive year, Corewell Health System, formerly Spectrum Health, was named one of Seramount’s 2022 Best Companies for Multicultural Women.

This honor recognizes companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining and promoting multicultural women in the U.S.

Corewell is one of 80 companies nationwide to be recognized this year. The 2022 list includes Best Buy, Capital One, Fabletics, Target, Kohl’s, L’Oreal USA and Morgan Stanley. The health system is one of only two Michigan-based organizations to be included on Seramount’s 2022 list.

“This award acknowledges (Corewell Health’s) continued efforts to be a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Carlos Cubia, chief inclusion, equity, diversity and sustainability executive, Corewell Health System. “Creating a workforce that more closely resembles the communities we serve helps us in our mission to eradicate systemic racism and close the health care gaps that exist today.”

According to Seramount’s website, the Best Companies for Multicultural Women application includes more than 500 questions on representation, hiring, attrition and promotion rates, recruitment, retention and advancement programs and company culture. Seramount’s scoring algorithm is based on the previous year’s benchmark results, which then determines the winners.

This year, the survey continued to assess progress for women by specific racial/ethnic group as well as factors influencing that progress, including mental health and anti-racism progress and mentoring and sponsorship participation. Because of the large number of qualified companies, Seramount has increased the number on this list to 80 this year (from 75 last year).

Since 2003, Seramount’s Best Companies for Multicultural Women has tracked corporations’ progress in creating cultures that encourage multicultural women to join and rise through the ranks.

According to the 2022 Seramount report, there has been significant progress in hiring, retaining and promoting multicultural women. Among the companies being recognized:

Multicultural women represented 24% of the workforce, compared to 20% the previous year.

Ninety percent of the companies set percentage goals for diversity representation, up from 88% the previous year.

Ninety percent of the companies had specific training on anti-racism, up from 75% the previous year.

“Given the setbacks for women in the workplace due to COVID-19, it has never been more important for corporate America to focus their efforts on recruiting, retaining and advancing multicultural women,” said Subha Barry, president of Seramount. “Our top companies continue to set the standard by implementing and growing their policies and procedures in these key areas so that multicultural women can succeed.”

Seramount, acquired by EAB in 2021, is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing DEI in the workplace. Seramount provides employers with practices and insights for workplace diversity, tools to implement inclusive programs, strategic advisory services to accelerate progress on DEI, awards to recognize DEI efforts and events to share insights among DEI leaders.