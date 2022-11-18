Corewell Health third nationwide for supply chain operation

A local health care system ranked nationally for its supply chain management, despite setbacks such as rising costs.

Corewell Health earned the No. 3 spot on the Gartner Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 list for 2022, recognizing the health care system’s excellence in supply chain management.

Corewell Health has moved up from last year, when it was ranked No. 6 nationwide. The health care system has been in the top 25 since 2018.

Now in its 14th year, the Gartner Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 rankings program identifies examples of supply chain excellence with the goal of helping health systems build stronger supply chains for improving patient outcomes and controlling costs.

“Supply chain plays an increasingly important role in improving patient outcomes and reducing costs across the health system,” said Bill Selles, senior vice president of supply chain, Corewell Health. “I’m proud of the way our work impacts patient care and so pleased that the team received this recognition.”

In this year’s ranking, Cleveland Clinic took the top spot with the highest overall peer and analyst opinion scores, its second consecutive year in the No. 1 position. Phoenix-based Banner Health took the No. 2 ranking, while Wisconsin and Illinois’ Advocate Aurora Health and New Orleans’ Ochsner Health joined Corewell to round out the Top 5.

Other notable names on the 2022 list included Michigan’s own Trinity Health as well as Ascension, Providence and Mercy Health.

Additionally, four health care providers made their debut in the 2022 ranking: Stanford Health Care, Allina Health, CommonSpirit Health and Sutter Health.

Gartner’s ranking focuses on U.S.-based health systems and this year included an environmental, social and governance measure for the first time. The methodology for the 2022 ranking was 60% community opinion and 40% quantitative data, which comprised quality of patient care, bond rating and environmental, social and governance (ESG).

According to Gartner, superior supply chains:

Understand customer value

Invest in demand management as a differentiating capability

Promote innovation (not just compliance) against ESG factors

This year, increasing financial pressure due to inflated cost was identified as a key challenge weighing on health care chief supply chain officers.

“While in years past we have seen an emphasis on cost and efficiency related to capabilities, this year is different,” said Eric O’Daffer, vice president analyst with the Gartner Supply Chain practice. “Costs are higher and margins are decreasing. The expectation is for supply chains to drive cost savings, while simultaneously adding services and increasing resiliency.”