Corewell Health West designated regional hub for special pathogen patients, awarded $3M

A West Michigan hospital is now one of only 13 regional special pathogen treatment centers in the country.

Corewell Health West was named a Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center (RESPTC) by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and was awarded part of a $21 million sum by the HHS’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

RESPTCs are hospitals with greater infectious disease care capabilities that act as regional hubs for the National Special Pathogen System of Care, a national plan using a standardized special pathogen system of care to enable health care personnel and administrators to provide high-quality care.

The designation recognizes Corewell Health West’s preparedness to accept and treat patients infected with special pathogens such as Ebola and COVID-19. It also opens the door for continued federal funding for additional training and education.

According to Julie Bulson, director of business assurance for Corewell Health West, the hospital became a tier 1 organization for the state of Michigan in 2014 in response to the national Ebola threat.

“In an effort to strengthen the national response structure, the federal government this year decided to increase the number of regional treatment centers,” she said. “Because we had already been doing this work, we applied and were chosen.”

This year, ASPR added three new RESPTCs: Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and Corewell Health West.

These organizations joined 10 previous RESPTCs, listed below, to bring the total to 13 nationwide:

Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts

New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation/HHC Bellevue Hospital Center in New York City

Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore

Emory University Hospital and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta/Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta

University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis

University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in Galveston, Texas

Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska

Denver Health & Hospital Authority in Denver

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital in Spokane, Washington

All 13 health care facilities were awarded a total of $21 million to sustain and improve healthcare system preparedness for emerging special pathogens.

Corewell Health West and the other two health care facilities most recently added to the RESPTC roster were each awarded grants of $3 million, while the previous 10 facilities were each awarded $1.2 million.

The grant money will be awarded over a five-year period.

According to ASPR, the awards will help integrate clinical and health care systems’ operational expertise into existing preparedness and response structures at the regional, state, jurisdiction and local levels. These health care facilities will be better prepared for medical surge capacity and to respond to and treat infectious diseases caused by special pathogens during public health and medical emergencies.

“New or emerging special pathogens are a significant threat to the nation’s health, economy and national security. Our responses to Ebola, COVID-19 and Monkeypox have highlighted a need to increase our readiness to respond to these threats,” said Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell. “We are taking this critical step to award new funding to our regional health care partners to strengthen the capabilities of their special pathogen programs and make our health care system better prepared to respond to these infectious diseases.”