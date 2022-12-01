Corewell partners with Michigan health care leaders to issue holiday health warning

Michigan hospitals are struggling with high numbers of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 cases, which medical leaders fear will be exacerbated by holiday gatherings.

As hospitals reach capacity due to rising cases of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19, the Michigan State Medical Society (MSMS), Corewell Health (formerly BHSH Health) and Hurley Medical Center are issuing a warning for those gathering over the holidays.

The combination of all three illnesses hitting hospitals at the same time is placing pressure on area hospitals struggling to keep up with large numbers.

To combat this, Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital recently filed an emergency request for more beds in an effort to see as many young RSV patients as possible.

“One to two out of every 100 children younger than six months of age with RSV infection may need to be hospitalized,” said Dr. Rosemary Olivero, section chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. “RSV is currently driving some of the highest pediatric emergency department inpatient volumes seen at many children’s hospitals at the moment. Several children’s hospitals are well beyond their capacity to care for infants who are seriously ill from RSV.

“It is also worth noting that children and adults may become seriously ill with bacterial pneumonia during or after an illness from influenza.”

Now, as illnesses from influenza also begin to rise, Corewell Health is joining MSMS and Flint’s Hurley Medical Center to urge Michigan residents to get vaccinated and take extra precautions heading into the holiday season.

“These illnesses are preventable. Approved vaccines for influenza and COVID-19 are readily available to prevent most severe cases of both illnesses,” said Dr. Thomas Veverka, president of MSMS. “For RSV, which is a common virus that puts young children at risk, prevention includes washing hands frequently, avoiding people who are ill, disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and avoiding touching your face.”

According to a statement by MSMS, in Michigan influenza-associated hospitalization rates are up week-over-week, with five cases of pediatric hospitalization reported thus far.

Nationally, most cumulative influenza-associated hospitalization rates for children (age 0–4 years and 5–17 years) and all ages combined are notably higher compared to the same time periods during previous seasons since 2010–11, according to the CDC.

The state’s goal is to have 4 million doses of the flu vaccine administered during the current flu season.

“Children, older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk for complications from RSV and flu,” said Dr. Matthew Denenberg, pediatrics chief of Corewell Health East. “It’s especially important this year for eligible children and adults to be vaccinated for flu and COVID-19. That said, a balanced approach is recommended. Heading into the holidays with a lot of anxiety is not good for anybody’s mental health. Live life — but if you’re sick, stay home.”